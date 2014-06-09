Jo ready to play any role required for Brazil

Born in Sao Paulo, Jo may get his chance to perform on the biggest stage in his home city when Brazil open the showpiece event against Croatia on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Atletico Mineiro striker said he was content to play whatever role is required of him by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

"First of all, I'm just thinking about doing a good job," Jo told a news conference on Monday.

"I think that we have here 23 very qualified players, ready at any moment to play good games. So I think that Felipao (Scolari) is happy.

"I think whoever goes to play, has to play the best, and I think, like I've always said, if I can help, and start on the bench or I start in the XI, it's a great satisfaction just to be here."

Ticket requests from family and friends have started coming in for the Croatia clash, but Jo wants to keep his emotions in check.

He said opening the World Cup in his neighbourhood meant there were more requests than usual.

"Tickets, they're asking for them. There's no other way, both family and friends. It's a question about how many we get," Jo said.

"But the question to play in Arena Corinthians in my neighbourhood where I grew up, we're really getting asked a lot.

"We have to control our emotions a little bit because otherwise it may bother us a bit when I'm trying to concentrate. I think the family is already feeling this.

"Mum, Dad and my wife, they all get first pick. And friends, we're going to have to choose."