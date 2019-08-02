Manchester City agree player-plus-cash deal to finally sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo

The Portugal international is a long-time target of the Premier League champions, but they have left it late to secure his signature.

Tuttosport claims that a deal has been agreed with the Turin club two months after the right-back agreed personal terms with City.

Juventus will receive a fee around €30-35 million and Danilo will head to Turin permanently as part of the deal.

The outlet expects the move to be made official by Monday or Tuesday next week, with the Premier League transfer window due to shut on Thursday at 5pm.

Now read...

EH? 9 really weird things you might have missed in football this summer

GUNNER Everything Arsenal fans need to know about record signing Nicolas Pepe