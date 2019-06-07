Manchester City in talks with Juventus as defender closes in on move
Manchester City have reportedly entered talks for the signing of Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, while Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier could replace the Portugal international in Turin.
The Premier League champions are in the market for a right-back this summer with Danilo looking set to depart the Etihad.
A report in Goal says that City have started negotiations for the €50 million capture of the 25-year-old.
Juve’s shortlist of potential replacements includes Trippier, Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and even City defender Danilo, who was close to joining the Serie A side in 2017 before moving to England.
However, it appears that any move for the Brazilian would involve a separate deal, as a cash-only transfer is the only option being discussed between the two clubs for Cancelo.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace, a target for Manchester United, was another option being looked at by City in their hunt for a new full-back.
Cancelo is understood to be interested in moving but Juve are pushing for more than €50 million and an agreement is yet to be struck.
