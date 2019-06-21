Real Madrid had €130m bid for Atletico-bound youngster rejected - report

According to Marca (via Record), Real Madrid were in the hunt for Felix until the last minute with a bid that exceeded his release caluse.

Real Madrid are believd to have offered an initial fee of €80 million followed by a further €50 million if certain objectives were achieved.

However, Benfica have always said they wanted the full release clause paid and deemed the offer inferior compared to Atletico's.

Not only that, but it's reported that Joao Felix himself preferred Atletico's proposal to that of Real.

Felix scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions in what was his breakthrough season as one of Europe's most promising players.

READ MORE...

5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up

8 players who turned down major transfer moves