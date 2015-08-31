Joaquin makes Betis return alongside Van Wolfswinkel

Joaquin got his wish for a return to boyhood club Real Betis from Fiorentina and the Liga outfit also signed Ricky van Wolfswinkel on loan from Norwich City late on transfer deadline day.

Former Spain winger Joaquin has made no secret of his desire to head home as he was no longer happy in Florence.

And Betis confirmed on Monday that the 34-year-old fans' favourite will return to Seville on a three-year deal - nine years after he left the club to join Valencia.

Having left Valencia to join Malaga in 2011, Fiorentina gave Joaquin the opportunity to showcase his talents in Serie A.

He spent six seasons at Betis after coming through the ranks before making the move to the Mestalla, playing his part in the club's Copa del Rey success in 2005.

The vastly experienced wideman, who won 51 caps for his country, is to be presented at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Tuesday evening in what will be an emotional return to the club.

Striker Van Wolfswinkel will stay at Betis until the end of the season after spending the 2014/15 campaign with Saint-Etienne.

The Netherlands international has endured a frustrating time at Carrow Road after big things were expected of him following a move from Sporting Lisbon two years ago.