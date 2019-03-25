Arsenal considering cut-price swoop for Charlton youngster

The 22-year-old has scored six goals from midfield for the League One outfit this season.

The Mirror writes that Arsenal have sent representatives to watch Aribo in action several times this season and he is now on the club’s shortlist of summer targets.

The youngster’s Charlton contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that the Gunners would only need to fork out a small compensation fee because of the player’s age.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica are among the overseas clubs believed to be interested in securing Aribo’s services.

His form has helped Charlton to promotion contention, with the Addicks currently on course for a play-off spot – fifth in the League One table – 11 points behind Barnsley in the second automatic promotion spot.