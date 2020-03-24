Joe Cole believes "terrific" Billy Gilmour can "be what he wants" after fast start to Chelsea career

Joe Cole has tipped Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to have a big future in the game.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge just prior to English football's suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

Gilmour starred in Chelsea's victories over Liverpool and Everton, winning the man-of-the-match award on both occasions.

And Cole, who won three Premier League titles with the west London club, has hailed the teenage Scot as a "real talent".

“We are the cream of Europe now in England, and Scotland too with Billy. We are producing big amounts of these players," he told the Daily Star.

“They just keep coming through the production line. The future is bright for British football. It’s fantastic.

“Billy is terrific, a real talent. A cultured footballer. He can be what he wants. I like him in that midfield role.

“But I think he might eventually develop and play further up the pitch, like a 10. All Billy needs to do is keep his feet on the ground.

“He’s another massive asset for Chelsea. It will all come down to how he performs. Once you’ve got that shirt it’s up to you to deal with it.

“To be where he is and playing how he is, is a massive achievement for him and his parents. He’s a well-grounded young man.”

And when asked to name British football's brightest young prospects, Cole chose Gilmour among his quintet.

“I’m going to go all midfielders because that’s what excites me," the former England international added.

"It’s a real tough one but I’m going for Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Billy Gilmour.

“They are all very similar, handle the ball so well. All very much modern-day midfielders.

“They could be in any order. These guys are really pushing each other to get better. You can bet they’re all watching each other and trying to improve.”

