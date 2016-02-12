Joe Hart: I owe a lot of my success to Aguero

Since joining in 2006, Hart has established himself as No.1 under four managers at the Etihad Stadium, in between a successful loan at Birmingham in the 2009/10 season.

“He’s definitely up there [with the best in the world]"

Hart has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Manchester City – and the England glovesman says he owes fan favourite Sergio Aguero a lot for his own personal triumphs.

“He’s definitely up there [with the best in the world], he’s got all the capabilities of the top strikers,” Hart said, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo. “There’s definitely an elite group of Ronaldo and Messi, but Kun is an amazing player.

“He’s been a big part of my career, and the success in it. I’m lucky to have him in my team.”

Natural knack

Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £38 million. Since then the Argentine has scored 125 goals, with 92 of them coming in the league.

His most famous strike came against QPR on the final day of the 2012/13 season. After City had lost a first-half lead, the prolific hitman completed a dramatic comeback to secure his club's first league title for 44 years.

"He does what’s required for him to get a shot off"

Since then, City have gone on to win another title and the League Cup, and Aguero has continued scoring freely.

The Argentine netted 32 goals in all competitions last season as Manuel Pellegrini's side ended the campaign trophyless, but has contiuned his fine form this season with 18 goals in 25 matches.

As his team-mate, Hart is used to facing the hitman in training every day, and believes his diverse range of skills are what make him so deadly.

“He’s just got that killer instinct – he does what’s required for him to get a shot off,” says the England shot-stopper.

“He doesn’t do the same thing all the time; he feels for defenders and just has a natural knack of scoring goals with a lot of quality.”

