John Barnes: The big reason why Liverpool CAN handle title pressure

Jurgen Klopp’s side spurned the chance to move seven points clear of Manchester City when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester at home on Wednesday night.

However, the point increased their lead at the summit to five points thanks to City’s shock defeat at Newcastle on Tuesday, and Barnes believes the leadership of Jurgen Klopp will allow them get across the line.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” the former England winger, who won two league titles with Liverpool, told talkSPORT.

“It was great opportunity to go seven points clear, but we’ve added another point.

“It’s only January and teams, including Liverpool and Manchester City, will drop more points. We’re not going to have another situation like last year where City went so far ahead of everybody else and didn’t drop points.

“Liverpool drawing against a struggling Leicester team, City losing to a struggling Newcastle team – this happens in the Premier League.

“So I’d rather see this as a point gained. Yes, it’s an opportunity lost to go seven clear, but we’re one point further ahead.”

“The pressure isn’t necessary going to show now, there’s still a long way to go. The pressure really comes into focus around March.

“But I think the Jurgen Klopp factor is very important – he really takes every game as it comes, the pressure is to perform in every game, he puts demands on those players to give 100 per cent every time. So I think they’re able to handle the pressure.”