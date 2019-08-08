John McGinn agrees new five-year deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Scotland international was voted player of the season by Villa fans and his fellow players after playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the top flight.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term,” said the 23-year-old, who joined Villa from Hibernian in August 2018.

Villa chief executive officer Christian Purslow added: “We are delighted to secure John’s services for the long term at Aston Villa.

“He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our club around; young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning.”