John Obi Mikel leaves Stoke by mutual consent

John Obi Mikel has left Stoke after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent, the Potters have announced.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder, who made 41 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club last season, had 12 months remaining on his deal after triggering an extension.

Manager Michael O’Neill told Stoke’s official website: “Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along.

“John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.

“I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”