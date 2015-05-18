Johnson bailed to appear at Crown Court

Sunderland winger Adam Johnson has been bailed to until next month after appearing in magistrates' court to answer three underage sex charges.

England international Johnson, who last month was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 and one count of sexual grooming, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The case was adjourned with Johnson released on conditional bail to appear at Durham Crown Court on June 3.

Former Manchester City and Middlesbrough player Johnson was arrested back in March on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently bailed.

After initially being suspended by Sunderland following his arrest, Johnson has since returned to action to aid the club in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Johnson has featured in six of the last seven games for Sunderland, missing the 1-1 draw at Stoke City after the charges against him were revealed.