Johnson not suspended by Sunderland despite underage sex charges

Sunderland and England winger Adam Johnson remains available for selection, despite being charged with underage sex offences.

Johnson was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 and one count of sexual grooming on Thursday.

A Sunderland statement on Friday read: "The club recognises that the formal legal process must take its course and whilst our position remains unchanged, we will keep the matter under review

"The club will not be making any further comment."

Former Manchester City and Middlesbrough man Johnson had previously been arrested last month on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently bailed.

The Wearside club opted to suspend Johnson following his arrest, but that was lifted on March 18.

Johnson, who will appear before Peterlee Magistrates' Court on May 20, is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium as Sunderland bid to avoid relegation.