Johnson replaces injured Hamid on U.S. roster

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid has been forced to withdraw from U.S. national team camp with a knee injury and will be replaced by Sean Johnson, U.S. Soccer has announced.

The federation didn't provide details of the injury, only saying the D.C. United goalkeeper suffered the problem just prior to the start of camp.

Johnson, 26, has been capped five times by the senior national team, most recently in February 2015.

The U.S. camp will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 6 and will finish with friendlies against Iceland on Jan. 31 and Canada on Feb. 5, both of which will be played at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

U.S. roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Matt Miazga (New York Red Bulls), Eric Miller (Montreal Impact), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (unattached)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Mix Diskerud (New York City FC), Jermaine Jones (unattached), Perry Kitchen (unattached), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution), Tony Tchani (Columbus Crew SC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Ethan Finlay (Columbus Crew SC), Jerome Kiesewetter (VfB Stuttgart), Jordan Morris (unattached), Khiry Shelton (New York City FC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)