Johnson wants first-team football at City

The winger played the full 90 minutes during England's midweek win over Italy and impressed during the rare start for the national side.

However, Johnson looks unlikely to get the same amount of playing time in City's Premier League opener against Southampton on Sunday.

The 25-year-old started just 10 games for the Citizens last season, completing the full 90 minutes four times.

The former Middlesbrough starlet has been attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton, and he has admitted he does not want a second successive season watching from the sidelines.



"I'm the kind of player that needs to be playing regularly. Any player does really, no matter what age they are," he said.

"I need to play week-in, week-out. You can't just go into one game after not having played for five and be expected to perform.

"Like I said, it would be nice to get a run of games with England but I'm not sure if I'll get that chance at City. Time will tell."

Johnson expressed his delight at playing the full 90 minutes against Italy after being overlooked by Roy Hodgson for Euro 2012.

"It was brilliant to get 90 minutes for England. After the disappointment of the Euros, to get straight back in and start was fantastic and has given me a lot of confidence," he added.

"I enjoyed it as I had a bit more freedom and I felt good. The manager said he wants me to go out and express myself, feel free and take people on, which is what I like to do.

"I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can play a few more games. It would be nice to get a run of games with England and hopefully I can push on to the next qualifiers."