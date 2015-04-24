Johnson will decide if he travels to Stoke - Advocaat

Adam Johnson will make the final decision on whether he travels for Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City after he was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

England winger Johnson was not suspended by the club after the charges were made against him on Thursday, with the 27-year-old facing an additional count of grooming.

And head coach Advocaat said Johnson would be able to make his own call on whether he will join the squad for this weekend's match at the Britannia Stadium.

Advocaat said: "The club made a statement about it and I stand behind that. Let's see what the future will bring.

"He still has to come in [to the training ground], but in principle, if he feels okay, he will be a member of the squad."

Sunderland's statement read: "The club recognises that the formal legal process must take its course and whilst our position remains unchanged, we will keep the matter under review

"The club will not be making any further comment."

Johnson is due before Peterlee Magistrates' Court on May 20.