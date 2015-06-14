Jokanovic appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach

Former Watford manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv's first-team coach.

The Serbian, 46, left Watford in early June despite leading the club to the Premier League with a second-place finish in the Championship.

But he has needed little time to find a new job, with his appointment at the Israeli champions announced on Sunday.

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar was delighted, highlighting the former Chelsea midfielder's experience.

"We are extremely pleased to secure the services of Slavisa especially after his recent success and the obvious interest of other clubs after his successful campaign in the English Championship," he said.

"He is an experienced coach and is equipped to take Maccabi to the next stage of the club's development.

"There is no doubt that his playing career including international appearances and his managerial roles since 2007 will assist Maccabi in both our domestic and European challenges.

"Slavisa was highly recommended and a standout from a number of other candidates having made a real impression on club management."

Prior to his stint at Watford, Jokanovic managed Partizan, Muangthong United, Levski Sofia and Hercules.