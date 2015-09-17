Jokanovic buoyed by Maccabi outing

Slavisa Jokanovic was in a positive mood, despite watching Maccabi Tel Aviv humbled against Chelsea, insisting it will be a different game when the two teams meet again.

Maccabi were no match for Chelsea in Wednesday's Champions League Group G opener, crushed 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Israeli visitors - competing in the group stages of the competition for the first time since 2004-05 - thought it might be their night when Eden Hazard missed a sixth-minute penalty, but Chelsea eased to victory via goals from Willian, Oscar, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas in London.

Jokanovic, though, was relatively upbeat following the match against the Premier League champions, telling UEFA.com: "It's positive, this is a new competition for us.

"The first game we play away against one of the most important teams in the world.

"They dominated us and they deserved to win the game, but we must learn and over the next five years I expect us to improve.

"This is the Champions League, it's a different level. In front of us we are fighting against a very important and a very strong team. My team were probably a little bit impressed to begin with, with what was around them and we made a few mistakes.

"I expect a different game [when we play them again] and I expect a different result. But there is a long time in front of us before then."