Jol backs Robben to come good for Dutch

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man was subject to intense criticism following the Champions League defeat to the Blues.

Robben missed a decisive spot-kick in extra time that would’ve given the Bundesliga giants the initiative heading into the closing stages of the encounter.

The Bavarian side took on the Dutch in a badly-timed friendly at the Allianz Arena just days after the defeat to Chelsea, with the winger on the receiving end of booing from some Bayern fans.

And the 28-year-old came under further scrutiny after a poor showing during Holland’s 1-0 defeat to Denmark in their opening Euro 2012 encounter.

However, Jol believes his fellow countryman will bounce back.

"After the match [Bayern v Holland] he couldn’t believe his own fans were booing him off the pitch," Jol told Yahoo!

"But as a professional player you have to take that on the chest and you have to go on.

"But it certainly was a strange feeling for him, he had just extended his contract and then his own fans were booing him."

Nevertheless, the Fulham boss believes the schemer will look to prove his doubters wrong and has labelled the player Holland’s best since Johan Cruyff.

"I feel that he is our best player since Cruyff so I hope that he will recover from this disappointment and that he will be strong enough to show the world that he is probably one of the best players in the world," Jol added.

"Of course he’s had his disappointments, losing in two Champions League finals, the German Cup and the World Cup against Spain.

"But that was all coincidence; Arjen Robben is a player that will make the difference and has made the difference for Bayern Munich in the past.

"I know as a sportsman he will love to put it all right and show everyone he is one of the best players in Europe."

