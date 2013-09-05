Jol satisfied with transfer dealings

The Dutchman has strengthened his squad with eight new additions as the likes of Darren Bent, Scott Parker and Adel Taarabt have arrived at Craven Cottage.

Bent and Taarabt have already opened their Fulham accounts with goals against Arsenal and Burton Albion respectively.

The trio represent solid signings, with Jol eager for chief executive Alistair Mackintosh and chief scout Barry Simmonds to take the credit for making the transfers a reality.

"At this club we have Alistair doing all the deals, I am not even involved in all the financial stuff," he told talkSPORT.

"I advise him and then he tries to make us happy because we are a team. I have my scout Barry Simmonds and he is a main factor so we have a very good system in place.

"We are probably 20th in the league for spending money but we still do well and we are very proud of that.

"We got Darren Bent and Scott Parker who I think will be a hit and, if we can attract these players, we are doing well."