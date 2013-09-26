Jol urges Fulham to continue momentum

The Craven Cottage outfit have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, winning just one of their opening five games.

That form has seen the London side slump to 18th place in the table, but a spirited performance against Roberto Martinez's charges saw them come from behind to win 2-1 on Tuesday.

And Jol is hoping they can carry that momentum on in their league campaign when they entertain Malky Mackay's newly promoted team.

"I think for any team it's important that you get wins under your belt,” he said.

"I think it helps, that’s for sure, if you’ve got a win. Don’t forget that they (Everton) had a chance in the final minute, an unbelievable chance, and if they would have scored it would have been different.

"You need a little bit of luck as well and, of course, you need the quality, and I think our second goal was quality.

"I don't think they had a defeat before (this season) and Everton is a very strong team so I was happy to do that because it's not only about them, the opposition, it's about us."

However, the Dutchman insisted his team cannot take the threat posed by Cardiff lightly, and cited the Welsh side's organisation as a particular strength.

"If you look at Cardiff, they've not conceded many goals," he continued. "There are a lot of teams who have conceded more goals than them.

"I wouldn't say they look defensive but they look very organised, especially if you saw their home game against Manchester City.

"They look very organised, they've got pace up front and they've always got this mentality that they would like to hurt you."