Jones enjoying defying Man United critics

Following Sunday's 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool, United are on course for a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Despite making progress under the Dutchman, Van Gaal has been irked by criticism of his side's style of play as he seeks to return United to Premier League title contenders.

"We've proved people wrong up to now," Jones said.

"People can assume and predict and it's up to us to prove them all wrong. That's what the lads enjoy doing. We enjoy proving them wrong and so far we've done that

"People criticising does spur you on. You're always going to get critics.

"We're at a massive club here at United and if things aren't going as well as they should be, there's always going to be people wanting to have a dig and a pop at you.

"We just take it on the chin. We know if we continue to produce performances like this week and last, then I'm sure we'll be fine.

"We've been well aware of the criticism we''ve had. We're professionals and we're in a job where people have an opinion about you. They're entitled to it and we just have to get on with it."