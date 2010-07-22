Jones new favourite for Fulham job

The Cardiff manager is 11/4 to make the move to Craven Cottage closely followed by Sven Goran Eriksson at 7/2.

Eriksson appeared close to getting the job first time round prior to the Jol saga, going as short as 1/5, so could prove a tempting bet at current prices for punters believing Fulham owner Mohammed Al Fayed will return to his first choice.

Other names back in contention include former Fulham midfielder Lee Clark at 8/1, USA coach Bob Bradley at 10/1 and Alan Curbishley at 12/1.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Harrods may boast they can get their customers anything in the world but it seems Al Fayed can’t get a manager to Fulham.

"With all of Martin Jol’s dithering it’s a betting market with more twists and turns than an episode of The Sopranos so now the betting is wide open again.”

Next Fulham Manager

11/4 Dave Jones

7/2 Eriksson

8/1 Clark

10/1 Bradley

12/1 Curbishley

12/1 Hitzfeld

14/1 Hughes

14/1 Zola

14/1 Baxter

18/1 Bilic

20/1 Collins

25/1 Southgate

33/1 Bar

