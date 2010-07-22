Jones new favourite for Fulham job
By Gregg Davies
Dave Jones is the new favourite to be the next manager of Fulham after dithering Martin Jol decided to stay with Dutch giants Ajax.
The Cardiff manager is 11/4 to make the move to Craven Cottage closely followed by Sven Goran Eriksson at 7/2.
Eriksson appeared close to getting the job first time round prior to the Jol saga, going as short as 1/5, so could prove a tempting bet at current prices for punters believing Fulham owner Mohammed Al Fayed will return to his first choice.
Other names back in contention include former Fulham midfielder Lee Clark at 8/1, USA coach Bob Bradley at 10/1 and Alan Curbishley at 12/1.
Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Harrods may boast they can get their customers anything in the world but it seems Al Fayed can’t get a manager to Fulham.
"With all of Martin Jol’s dithering it’s a betting market with more twists and turns than an episode of The Sopranos so now the betting is wide open again.”
Next Fulham Manager
11/4 Dave Jones
7/2 Eriksson
8/1 Clark
10/1 Bradley
12/1 Curbishley
12/1 Hitzfeld
14/1 Hughes
14/1 Zola
14/1 Baxter
18/1 Bilic
20/1 Collins
25/1 Southgate
33/1 Bar
