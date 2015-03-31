Jones optimistic over Everton's strike pair

The pair have joined forces to help Everton win their last two league matches against Newcastle United and QPR.

Those six points have eased growing fears of being dragged into a relegation battle and Jones is optimistic Lukaku and Kone can play a role in a strong finish to a frustrating campaign.

"It looks a very natural partnership," Jones told the club's official website.

"Arouna, having worked with him previously, is fantastic at taking the ball and he has really good one-v-one qualities.

"We all know Romelu is a very flexible centre-forward. Everyone likes to stereotype him as a target man and somebody who can get hold of the ball, but Rom can play as a 6"3' winger sometimes. He has great ability and with space can hurt anybody.

"The most important thing is that they have chemistry, a connection and enjoy playing together. Once you have got that, it's not just a thing a management team can fabricate.

"It's just something else in our armoury that we can use to win football matches."

Everton host Southampton this weekend when the Premier League returns after the international break.