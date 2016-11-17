Jones outlines trust in England rugby squad following Rooney rumpus

After Wayne Rooney hit the headlines for enjoying a night out during the international break, England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones has said a curfew is not required to ensure his players behave appropriately.

Rooney issued an apology on Wednesday, following the publication of photos that allegedly showed the England football captain drunk at a wedding held at the national team's hotel on Saturday night, 24 hours after the 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Scotland and shortly before a friendly against Spain.

The subsequent media storm has prompted the Football Association to review their policy around free time for players on international duty.

Yet Jones insists he has no intention of ever imposing a curfew on his squad.

"The time we need to have a curfew is the time we no longer have a leadership group. I trust this group of players," said the 56-year-old, who has yet to taste defeat since succeeding Stuart Lancaster last December.

"They are adults," Jones added of his players.

"The guys will come back, have a beer and decide when they go to bed."

England face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, with Jones choosing to delay the announcement of his team due to a number of injury concerns.