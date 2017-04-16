Jones sacked after Jets finish last in A-League

Mark Jones has paid the price for Newcastle Jets finishing bottom in the A-League, sacked as head coach on Sunday.

The Jets made the announcement on Easter Sunday, less than 24 hours after Saturday's 2-0 loss to premiers Sydney FC as the regular season came to an end.

A sixth consecutive defeat condemned the Jets to last position in the 10-team league, a point adrift at the bottom.

Jones was only appointed weeks before the start of the season as a replacement for Scott Miller in September.

However, the 50-year-old oversaw 10 matches without a win, which led to his demise.

"The club will commence its 2017 pre-season in late June. It is intended that a new head coach will be in place before this time," a statement from the Jets read.

"Currently no changes have been made to the club's other coaching and football support staff.

"Senior assistant coach Clayton Zane will oversee training over the coming weeks before the playing group breaks for their annual leave in early May.



"The club thanks Jones for his efforts throughout the Hyundai A-League 2016-17 season and wishes him well for the future."