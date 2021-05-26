Jordan McGhee backs Dundee squad to hold their own in Premiership next season

Jordan McGhee has backed Dundee’s oven-ready Premiership squad to cook up a storm next season.

Dens Park chief executive John Nelms has vowed to back James McPake with funds this summer after seeing his boss steer the Dark Blues through the play-offs.

But having watched former top-flight performers like Charlie Adam, Paul McMullen, Danny Mullen, Shaun Byrne and Liam Fontaine put in huge performances over the two victorious displays which sank Kilmarnock, former Hearts ace McGhee believes Dundee are good to go.

“It’s transformed our summer,” said McGhee as he reflected on Monday’s promotion-clinching second-leg win at Rugby Park.

“It’s massive. You just want to cherish the moment as these nights don’t come around that often in your career.

“I turned around in the dressing room before the game and there were players with immense quality all around me.

“On the park, when things aren’t going well, you look around and see a Premiership team.

“We’ve definitely got a side here that can go and have a right good go at the Premiership and kick on.

“I think we’ve got the nucleus of a team that can do something. I think we showed that not just on Monday night but over other games.

“We took a doing from Hearts at the start of the season but since then we’ve picked ourselves up, done well against Hibs in the Betfred Cup, against St Johnstone in the Scottish we gave a good account of ourselves.

“We’ve got a team that’s hungry and is young as well. We’re ready for the Premiership.”

Reclaiming the club’s top-flight status two years on from being relegated seemed a distant dream for McPake’s men after a dismal start.

They were left languishing in seventh place following two wins from their first eight games but bit by bit, the Dees picked up speed eventually powering over the finish line in second.

And with momentum growing, they were able to surge past play-off rivals Raith Rovers and Killie to reclaim their place amongst the big boys.

“We’ve been kicked up and down the park all season by everyone,” said McGhee, whose Dens Park opener sent Dundee on their way to a 4-2 aggregate.

“Especially with the way we started the season against Hearts (losing 6-2 at Tynecastle). To come back and get the club back to where it belongs means everything to us as players.

“I couldn’t tell you what the turning point in the season was – probably our attitude and finding confidence.

“We found a formation which suited us and people have chipped in with goals all over the park.

“When that happens, you’ve always got a chance of winning.”

McGhee has been converted from a failed full-back into a goalscoring midfielder by McPake.

“I can’t thank the manager enough,” he said. “He’s been different class with me since I came in.

“The players fully believed in everything we did, he’d have gameplans for every match and we managed to stick to them.

“It’s been a top club since I came in the door. We should cherish this moment and come out after the summer all guns blazing.”