Jordan McGhee determined to seal Hampden trip for struggling Dundee

Jordan McGhee is determined to seal a long-awaited Hampden trip and give Dundee a confidence boost amid their survival fight.

McGhee was on the books of Hearts when they won the Scottish Cup in 2012 but was a year away from making his debut as a 16-year-old.

The versatile player represented Hearts in the Scottish Youth Cup final defeat by Motherwell in 2016 but has never played there in senior football.

Dundee’s main priority this season is to get off the bottom of the cinch Premiership but the club have not reached a semi-final since 2006 and Sunday’s visit of Rangers gives them a chance to end that long wait and give their survival fight a shot in the arm.

McGhee said: “I was involved with Hearts when they beat Hibs. I was only a young boy for the 5-1 game, I think I was 15 at the time so I was only in training. But I saw the build-up and what it meant to the club and the players.

“It’s stuck with me ever since and I have always been hungry for a good cup run.

“I have played at Hampden in the youth cup final and trained there a few times with the Scotland Under-21s. It’s a great venue obviously. If we can get there and play it would be massive.

“I have been to Scotland games and a few cup finals and I would like to taste that atmosphere for myself.”

Dundee were seconds away from drawing a third consecutive game on Wednesday before St Mirren’s Connor Ronan headed a late winner at Dens Park.

McGhee believes Sunday’s game offers a welcome distraction from the pressures of the league.

“We know it’s the cup so we can go out and try and relax a bit and play our game, as well as coming up with a game plan to stop Rangers,” the 25-year-old said.

“We can get to a semi-final at Hampden and there is nothing better for a player to play at the national stadium.

“Rangers are in a good place just now but it’s a chance for us to put Wednesday night behind us and try and get the club to Hampden, something that’s not happened for a few years.

“It would be massive for confidence. Wins breed confidence and that’s what we need, the feelgood factor of getting a win. I don’t think we are far off getting a win and if it comes on Sunday then it would be great.”

McGhee is looking to put pressure on Rangers following the exertions of their impressive 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

“You saw them on Thursday night, there’s a good chance they could go to the quarter-final of the Europa League, and they are the best team in the country,” he said.

“So we need to lay a marker down and hopefully start the game well and come out fast.

“Hopefully they have a bit of a hangover from Thursday and we can play to our best and hopefully Rangers have an off day.”