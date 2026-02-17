How to watch Robert Duvall's cult football crossover film 'A Shot At Glory' featuring Ally McCoist

Hollywood star Robert Duvall, famed for his roles in films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died aged 95.

Duvall built a distinguished acting career spanning more than 70 years, which saw him pick up an Oscar, two Emmy awards and four Golden Globes among many other accolades.

But he is perhaps less well known for his work with former Rangers star and current TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist.

Did you know Robert Duvall starred in a movie with Ally McCoist?

The film was McCoist's only acting credit to date (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is 'A Shot At Glory' about?

McCoist at the premiere of 'A Shot At Glory' in Los Angeles in 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The film follows fictional second-tier Scottish outfit Kilnockie FC, managed by Gordon McLeod (Duvall) with Jackie McQuillan (McCoist) their star striker.

Look away now, Rangers fans: McQuillan is a former Celtic legend who has just signed from Arsenal at the back end of his career and is married to McLeod’s daughter.

The two men don’t always see eye to eye, but bigger things are at stake as they try to prevent the club’s American owner (Michael Keaton) from moving the team to Dublin.

It builds towards a climactic Scottish Cup Final, Kilnockie’s first-ever, against Rangers, managed by Martin Smith (Brian Cox).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The keen-eyed will notice one of the Kilnockie men is played by none other than former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley boss Owen Coyle.

Where to watch A Shot At Glory

Sound like your kind of thing? Well, you can stream the film for free, in full, on YouTube.

It has a runtime of 109 minutes and is available in full HD.

While it did not claim critical success on release, the star-studded cast alone makes this worthy of a watch, on a poignant week for Hollywood.