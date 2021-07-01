Jordan Pickford shares the credit for clean sheets with his England team-mates

Jordan Pickford praised his England team-mates for playing their part as the Three Lions continue to prove impossible to score against at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s side have yet to concede at the finals as they continue preparations for their quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Pickford made two very good saves against Germany to continue the run and has been pleased to be in fine form.

“For me it is very good and it is really nice,” Pickford replied when asked about keeping four clean sheets from four games.

“But it is not just me, it is a full XI and everyone is working really hard to keep those clean sheets, in tournament football they are key.

“It (Germany) was a good game and for me it was a good game, I was in the moment and I have got to be in the moment for England – and I felt I was there, making saves when I have got to.

“You have just got to be ready, concentration levels have got to be high and I’ve just got to be 100 per cent all through the game.”

Pickford also hailed the work done by back-up keepers Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone.

“Of course, the GK union is great,” he added. “We work hard every day. 100 per cent, you have got to be on your ‘A’ game, no cutting corners. We work hard and share the load and get the best out of each other.”

England were roared on by a raucous Wembley crowd as they beat Germany, and Pickford feels that has given the squad more impetus to win the quarter-final in Rome and return home for the semi-finals and final.

“We’ve got to create our own atmosphere in Rome, which we are capable of doing,” he said.

“The fans were tremendous the other night and throughout the group stages as well so I think that gives us added motivation for the game, to come back to a semi-final with 60,000 fans.”

Pickford had said ahead of the Germany game that he would like to ask opposite number Manuel Neuer for his shirt if England won the match, and he confirmed on Thursday that he not only got the jersey but also had it signed.

The Everton stopper went on to reveal that new Toffees boss Rafael Benitez has already been in touch with him.

“Of course, Carlo (Ancelotti) going to Real Madrid – it was hard for him to turn the job down so we knew there would be a new manager,” Pickford added at a press conference at St George’s Park.

“Rafa, the new manager, you’ve seen his career and the amount of trophies he has won and his desire to win matches every time.

“He rang me last night, so it was nice to get to speak to him. He said ‘enjoy the tournament, do well for England and I will see you when you get back’.”