Jordy De Wijs winner keeps Hull play-off bit on track

Jordy De Wijs headed a late winner to give Hull a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Wigan and keep them in Sky Bet Championship play-off contention.

Latics were on course to end a 19-match winless streak on the road courtesy of former City loanee Nick Powell’s first-half strike.

But the Tigers turned the game around courtesy of Fraizer Campbell’s 12th goal of the season and De Wijs’ effort at the death.

Hull’s third consecutive victory left them five points off the top six with five matches remaining.

The defeat meant Paul Cook’s side remained in deep trouble, just two points above the drop zone.

The unchanged Tigers, unbeaten in 11 home matches, started like a team oozing confidence and were unfortunate not to take the lead as they hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

Jarrod Bowen created space on the edge of the box and fired in a low shot which Christian Walton parried onto the post in the 15th minute.

Then six minutes later, Marc Pugh delicately scooped Campbell’s neat cutback over Walton and onto the crossbar.

The Tigers were firmly on top and Kamil Grosicki tried an audacious volley from distance that went just wide.

But Wigan offered danger on the break with Josh Windass, son of former Hull striker Dean Windass, firing just over and Powell failing to connect with Joe Garner’s enticing cross.

And, as the home fans became restless, Latics went ahead four minutes before half-time through Powell.

Hull failed to clear Reece James’ cross and the midfielder rifled the loose ball into the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper David Marshall with no chance.

Powell was replaced by Gavin Massey at the interval and it did not take Hull long to equalise.

Walton was at fault, spilling a tame Grosicki volley into the path of Campbell, who was on hand to tap in from close range.

Campbell almost had a second but his left-footed drive from 20 yards just sailed wide, while Grosicki smashed a free-kick over after Walton handled outside the area.

Massey wasted a glorious chance to head Wigan ahead with 15 minutes remaining, nodding straight at Marshall when unmarked at the back post from Windass’ corner.

Hull knew only a win here was realistically good enough to keep them in top-six contention and they continued to press for a winner, with substitute Evandro volleying over from the edge of the box.

And they made the crucial breakthrough in the 89th minute when De Wijs headed in from a corner.