Jorginho plotting Juventus' downfall

Andrea Mandorlini's men have made a strong start to their return to Serie A, taking six points from three games - including a 2-1 victory over Milan on the opening day of the 2013-14 season.

And despite Verona having beaten Juventus just once in their 110-year history - a win which did not come in Turin - Jorginho believes a shock could be on the cards.

"We will be looking to stop Juventus even if they are the superior side," he told TG Gialloblu.

"Their coach Antonio Conte has the ability to make them fly, but we will try and ruin their plans even though we know that every error can cost you in Serie A."

Jorginho is a product of Verona's youth academy, and played a key role in the club's promotion from Serie B last term.

The Brazilian-born midfielder has represented Italy's Under-21 team on one occasion.