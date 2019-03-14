Jose Mourinho reacts to Zinedine Zidane’s return at Real Madrid

The Frenchman returned to the club earlier this week to replace sacked boss Santiago Solari, ending speculation that Mourinho could be heading for a second spell in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese was dismissed by Manchester United in December and has been heavily linked with the Merengues job since, but he believes the club have made the correct call by bringing back Zidane.

“No, of course I’m not disappointed,” Mourinho said on El Chiringuito TV.

“I never talked about whether I would want to return to the position and I think, in my opinion, this is a perfect solution.

“Zidane has done magnificent things for the club over the past number of years, so it's perfect for him and perfect for the club.

“Now he has a new project, he can start afresh and prove to everyone how talented he is, so I wish him all the best.”