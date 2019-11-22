Joshua King blow for Bournemouth

Bournemouth forward Joshua King will be unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves because of a hamstring strain suffered on international duty with Norway.

Cherries winger Ryan Fraser will be assessed ahead of the game at the Vitality Stadium after missing Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to a minor knee problem.

Jefferson Lerma, who has returned fit from playing for Colombia, is back in contention after serving a one-match ban, but fellow midfielder David Brooks remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Winger Adama Traore is a major doubt for Wolves.

Traore sustained a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from the Spain squad after being called up for the first time.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is again unlikely to feature due to a back injury sustained a month ago, while defender Wily Boly continues his recovery from a fractured fibula.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Vinagre, Kilman, Jonny, Bennett, Sanderson, Perry, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jordao, Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone, Campbell, Traore, Neto.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Boruc, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Francis, Stacey, Kelly, Mepham, Rico, H. Wilson, Gosling, Lerma, L. Cook, Billing, Fraser, Danjuma, Solanke, C. Wilson.