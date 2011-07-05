Jovanovic set to end Liverpool nightmare

“I got the paper from Liverpool that I am free to search for a new club,” the Serbian forward said.

The 30-year-old, who made a disappointing 13 starts in his Anfield career, has commented on reports that Greek club Olympiakos could be in the running for his signature.

“Up to now, I still haven’t received an official offer from Olympiakos, but I am looking forward to hearing their plans.”

Belgian sides Anderlecht and Club Brugge are also said to be interested in Jovanovic, who was brought to Liverpool under Rafael Benitez in 2010.

However, the Spaniard promptly departed to Inter Milan, leaving the player out of favour under subsequent managers Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish.

Jovanovic heads a list of players Reds manager Dalglish is looking to show the exit door, with fellow flops Joe Cole, Christian Poulsen and want-away Alberto Aquilani believed to be close behind.

By Charlie Skillen