Jovetic: City need to forget CSKA horror show

Manuel Pellegrini's men suffered a 2-1 home defeat to the Russian side, a result that seriously hampers their chances of qualifying from Group E, and saw Fernandinho and Yaya Toure dismissed before time was up.

City return to Premier League action against QPR on Saturday and striker Jovetic has urged the team to move on from their midweek horror show.

"It wasn't good," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "We didn't play well. We lost 2-1 and I don't know the reason, but we were not the same team that played against [Manchester] United [in a 1-0 derby win on Sunday].

"I don't know why that was, but CSKA played well. They were better than us and deserved the win.

"We were so much better against United, but this time.

"We need to forget this as soon as possible – we have a game against QPR and need to forget this."