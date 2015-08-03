Jovetic happy with Inter debut

Stevan Jovetic said he felt good following his first outing in Inter colours, with the Montenegrin attacker coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 1-0 friendly loss to Galatasaray.

Jovetic debuted for Inter on Sunday, just days after completing his move from Manchester City.

The Montenegro international was unable to prevent Inter from tasting defeat, though the recruit was happy just to get some minutes under his belt.

"I felt good. I hadn't played for a while, the last time was with the national team, then just training sessions with Manchester City," Jovetic told Inter Channel.

"I'm pleased, given it was my first game, I feel good physically. Obviously there's still work to do so I can link up well with my team-mates.

"There are three weeks to go until our first competitive game and we'll need to be at 100%. I'm sure we have a good squad, let's hope we have a good start to the season."

Brazilian defender Miranda also made his debut for the Serie A outfit in Istanbul.

Miranda, who arrived from Atletico Madrid, partnered Jeison Murillo in the heart of defence throughout the full 90 minutes in the Turkish capital.

"We have a lot quality and we're working to gradually build a great team. I'm delighted to represent a big club like Inter," Miranda said.

"It gives me great pride and I will always give my all for this team, with hard work and dedication."