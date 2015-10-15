Jovetic: Inter will beat Juventus for the fans

Stevan Jovetic wants to please Inter's fans by taking three points from the Derby d'Italia clash with Juventus on Sunday.

Roberto Mancini's team were knocked off top spot in Serie A by Fiorentina in the previous round of fixtures but still hold an eight-point advantage over their Turin-based rivals.

Montenegro international Jovetic - who has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks - does not believe the defending champions are enduring a crisis but hopes to add to their woes at San Siro.

"Physically, I'm fine and I'll be ready to play. We will have to be careful as they are a good team and I do not trust those who talk of a crisis," Jovetic told Tuttosport.

"The fans want us to win against Juventus and we want to please them."

The 25-year-old - who joined Inter on loan from Manchester City in July with a view to a permanent transfer - revealed that he came close to becoming a Juve player when departing Fiorentina in 2013.

"Before moving to [Manchester] City there was strong interest from [former Juve boss Antonio] Conte," he said.

"In the end I preferred England and absolutely do not regret the choice, even if that adventure didn't go well - [Manchester City coach Manuel] Pellegrini always preferred others to me.

"But there I had the opportunity to fight for the title that we won ... I hope to repeat this with Inter too."

Jovetic is aiming to help Inter back into the Champions League in his first season at the club and aims to replicate the success Andriy Shevchenko achieved at rivals AC Milan.

"[Qualifying for] the Champions League is our main objective," he concluded.

"With the Scudetto we will see with time how the situation evolves.

"My dream is to replicate what has been done by my idol Shevchenko in Milan - I want to win everything."