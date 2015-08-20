Jovetic sets sights on Champions League return for Inter

Stevan Jovetic is confident Inter can end their exile from the UEFA Champions League by sealing a top-three finish in Serie A this season.

The three-time champions of Europe have not participated in club football's elite competition since the 2011-12 campaign, when Marseille knocked them out in the last 16.

League finishes of sixth, ninth, fifth and eighth over the last four Serie A seasons have signalled a power shift in Italy, with Juventus replacing Inter as the dominant force, and striker Jovetic has been recruited by Roberto Mancini to help revive the club.

"Third spot? I think we can achieve that," said Jovetic, who joined from Manchester City last month.

"There are lots of good sides in the league but we have a strong team."

Jovetic's claim is likely to raise a few eyebrows given that Inter have endured a tough pre-season campaign, suffering defeats against Bayern Munich, Milan, Real Madrid and Galatasaray, as well as a goalless stalemate with AEK Athens.

Mancini's men failed to score during those five games, but Jovetic - who netted in a 2-0 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Parma - is unconcerned.

He said: "We've trained well and the friendlies have really helped, despite the results. We're ready."

On joining Inter, he added: I've spoken with Roberto Mancini. I can play in a few positions and have felt good where I've played thus far.

"A promise to the fans? I don't want to set a target, but I'm sure I'll provide lots of goals and assists."