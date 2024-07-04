JULES BREACH: Arne Slot, Julen Lopetegui and Fabian Hurzeler all have big shoes to fill as they embark on their new Premier League adventures

By
published

The TNT Sports presenter hails a trio of Premier League bosses who walked away in May... and welcomes those who replace them

Fabian Hurzeler
Fabian Hürzeler guided St. Pauli to the Bundesliga before being appointed Brighton's new manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League waved goodbye to several bosses last term, and for Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton, a new era beckons after parting ways with their respected coaches.

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he’d be leaving at the end of the campaign, Reds fans around the globe gasped in unison. The 56-year-old spent nine years on Merseyside and was universally loved by supporters, not just for the numerous trophies he brought to the club, but for his personality and obsession with all things Liverpool.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jules Breach
Jules Breach
Columnist

Jules Breach is a broadcast journalist who has lead presenting roles for TNT Sport, Channel 4, ITV, and Premier League Productions. Jules hosted BT Sport’s live flagship football show Score and also presents live Premier League, Europa League and Champions League matches. Jules is the lead presenter for Channel 4’s coverage of the England games and also hosts ITV’s EFL Highlights show. Jules presents worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions and away from work is a passionate Brighton fan.