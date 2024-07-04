JULES BREACH: Arne Slot, Julen Lopetegui and Fabian Hurzeler all have big shoes to fill as they embark on their new Premier League adventures

The Premier League waved goodbye to several bosses last term, and for Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton, a new era beckons after parting ways with their respected coaches.

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he’d be leaving at the end of the campaign, Reds fans around the globe gasped in unison. The 56-year-old spent nine years on Merseyside and was universally loved by supporters, not just for the numerous trophies he brought to the club, but for his personality and obsession with all things Liverpool.

At his opening press conference in 2015, Klopp put a playful spin on Jose Mourinho’s famous ‘Special One’ quote by calling himself the ‘Normal One’. Ironic, as there was nothing normal about the German’s tenure, and he’s now arguably the biggest character to depart the Premier League since the Portuguese.

Arne Slot has replaced Jurgan Klopp as Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp led Liverpool to seven major prizes, including a maiden Premier League title that they were so desperate for. He also became only the second manager to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League at the same club, following Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, though Pep Guardiola has since followed suit with City.

Klopp confessed that he’d grown too tired to continue operating with the same fierce intensity, which was visible in his final few months both on and off the pitch. A heated off-camera rant to me about scheduling is among the last impressions he left behind.

Supporters had hoped his impending exit would serve as motivation to end the season on a high, but Liverpool’s title tilt petered out after disappointing defeats in the FA Cup and Europa League.

However, after nearly 500 matches at the helm, Klopp leaves Merseyside as a legend. Arne Slot has big boots to fill after arriving from Feyenoord, but the fairest way to treat Anfield’s new alpha is without comparison, as coaches like Klopp are a rarity.

Julen Lopetegui returns to the Premier League to take charge of West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Down south, West Ham have a new man in the dugout, ex-Wolves gaffer Julen Lopetegui, after David Moyes walked away upon the expiration of his contract. Hammers fans appreciated the success the 61-year-old achieved in east London, yet concluded he’d taken them as far as he could.

Still, the Scot did oversee the greatest night in West Ham’s recent history, delivering a first major European trophy in 47 years by winning the 2023 Europa Conference League Final.

Having interviewed him that special day in Prague, on the pitch amid wild celebrations, you could tell how much it meant to him and his family as he hugged his dad and proudly put his medal around his neck. Not only was it a monumental triumph for West Ham, but also for him personally, securing his first ever major silverware in the 1,097th match of his managerial career.

After steering West Ham away from danger in 2019-20, then securing 6th, 7th, 14th and 9th-placed finishes, maybe it did feel like his London Stadium story had come to a fitting finale. Moyes has certainly left with his head held high, but as Hammers fans found out after his first spell in charge in 2017-18, the grass isn’t always greener.

David Moyes leaves West Ham having won the first piece of silverware for over four decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi, meanwhile, had a much shorter stint in charge of Brighton, but made his mark nonetheless.

When the relatively unknown Italian was appointed in September 2022, Albion fans weren’t ready for the rollercoaster ride that awaited: highs, lows, the best campaign in club history and a host of thrilling moments they’ll never forget.

The 45-year-old was the polar opposite of predecessor Graham Potter, but it was just what the Seagulls needed. If you’d describe Potter’s personality as calm and controlled, De Zerbi was fiery, bold and challenging. He was a character the Brighton fans embraced.

The club, thanks partly to what Potter had built prior to joining Chelsea, was in a good place when De Zerbi grabbed the reins, and it wasn’t long before he propelled the team to new levels. Supporters were treated to the finest football they’d ever seen, as Brighton recorded their highest Premier League finish and competed in Europe for the first time.

His success inevitably attracted admirers and he was linked with top jobs in European football. When the final stages of his reign became disjointed, the writing appeared to be on the wall. While De Zerbi’s personality was one of the things that stood out about him, it may have been his biggest downfall.

His successor, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, is the youngest full-time manager in Premier League history and another intriguing appointment by Brighton’s shrewd hierarchy.

The Premier League can gobble coaches up and spit them out, but for others it can elevate their profile and talent on the world stage. As another season nears and a fresh batch of bosses take up their positions, the watchful eyes of fans won’t just be on what’s happening on the pitch, but on the bench too.

