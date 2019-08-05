Liverpool miss out on defensive target as Barcelona complete deal

Barcelona have won the race to sign Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, according to ESPN.

The La Liga champions will pay an initial £16.5m fee to land the left-back, but the deal could rise to £23m if potential add-ons become effective.

Firpo was previously a transfer target for Liverpool, who are looking for a back-up to Andy Robertson following Alberto Moreno's departure.

The 22-year-old is the club's fourth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Antoine Griezmann, Neto and Frenkie de Jong.

Firpo made 29 appearances for Betis last term, scoring three goals.

