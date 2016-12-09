'Juniors are the best' - Beckham sends Neymar signed Giants jersey

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr clearly feels an affinity with Barcelona star Neymar.

Beckham shared a video message he received from the Brazil international - full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior - wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in October.

And the pair's blossoming friendship continued to develop with Neymar sharing a photo of a signed Giants jersey sent to him by the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Beckham wrote a message to the Barca forward that said: "To Neymar. Jr's [Juniors] are the best. Stay different."