'Juniors are the best' - Beckham sends Neymar signed Giants jersey
Barcelona forward Neymar shared a photo of a gift he received from Odell Beckham Jr with the dedication "juniors are the best".
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr clearly feels an affinity with Barcelona star Neymar.
Beckham shared a video message he received from the Brazil international - full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior - wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in October.
And the pair's blossoming friendship continued to develop with Neymar sharing a photo of a signed Giants jersey sent to him by the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Beckham wrote a message to the Barca forward that said: "To Neymar. Jr's [Juniors] are the best. Stay different."
Jr's are the bestThanks bro December 9, 2016
