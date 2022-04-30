Jurgen Klopp celebrates contract renewal with another win for relentless Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated his recent contract renewal at Anfield with a controlled 1-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

With one eye on Liverpool's Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal on Tuesday, Klopp made five changes to his side.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho all started on the bench for the Reds, but Klopp's side still had the edge and Naby Keita's first-half goal proved enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

Keita latched onto a loose ball in the area and slotted home with a low shot to seal a third consecutive Premier League win since the 2-2 draw at Manchester City and a 13th victory in 14 games for Liverpool.

Klopp, who signed a new deal along with his coaching staff on Thursday to extend his time at the club until 2026, was delighted with his side's display in front of a revitalised Newcastle and their fans.

"Coming here in the most difficult circumstances, the crowd, the stadium, the form of Newcastle. Coming here with five changes is massive," he told BT Sport.

"It was really difficult, but the performance was absolutely outstanding."

Liverpool go provisionally two points clear at the top of the Premier League, but will be back in second if Manchester City win away to Leeds later on Saturday.

The Reds remain in contention for a historic quadruple.