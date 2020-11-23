Jurgen Klopp has eyes only for the future as Liverpool notch record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not fully appreciate the magnitude of his players surpassing some of the greats of the club in setting a new unbeaten home record as he is too focused on what comes next.

The 3-0 win over Leicester, achieved with nine first-team players out ill or injured, took his defending champions level on points with leaders Tottenham.

More significantly it set a new benchmark of 64 Anfield league matches – stretching back to April 2017 – without defeat, bettering the mark set by the three-time European Cup-winning side of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

But with Atalanta and early progress from the Champions League group stage up next on Wednesday, there was no time to savour the moment – even if Klopp was aware of the history involved.

“Obviously it’s pretty tricky and pretty difficult to set records for this incredible club because our fathers or grandfathers, they were obviously pretty good,” said the German, whose side will have to remain undefeated for another 23 matches if they are to take Chelsea’s Premier League record set between 2004 and 2008.

“So having this record now, I’m happy for the players but it doesn’t feel like a big moment, to be honest, because we play on Wednesday and that’s actually my only concern at the moment.

“Maybe it’s not right but there will be a moment, for sure, in the future when I think back – and hopefully it will be a different number and not only 64.”

While the focus fell on the record the performance itself was equally impressive.

Without the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool dominated a Leicester side which had won its previous four away matches.

Jamie Vardy, who had scored in each of his last four matches and had nine in eight going into the game, barely had a kick let alone a chance after Jonny Evans’s own goal as Diogo Jota – becoming the first Liverpool player to score in his first four home top-flight matches – and Roberto Firmino finished the job.

“We had to play really good because otherwise you would have no chance and the boys did it from the first second,” added Klopp, whose delight at the return to fitness of Fabinho was tempered by the loss of Naby Keita to a hamstring problem.

“We controlled the game, we passed the right passes, moved in the right spaces, offered direction, used these offers. So, a lot of things were really, really good. We scored two goals after a set-piece but a lot of good football moments in a really, really good performance.”

Mohamed Salah is due back in training after recovering from Covid-19 (Peter Powell/PA)

Salah is set to return to training on Tuesday after a negative Covid-19 test following two positives while on international duty with Egypt.

“I think from now he is pretty normal in all the testing. He can train with us. There are two tests in the next two days so he will be tested,” said Klopp.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers had to accept his team were a long way from their best against the defending champions.

“The best team won, we are disappointed with the performance and result,” he said.

“Everyone’s talked about Liverpool’s injuries and that was the narrative going into this game but it is still a top-class team with players who can hurt you.”