"The Camp Nou is no temple of football" - Jurgen Klopp unfazed by Barcelona clash

Jurgen Klopp insists his Liverpool team will not be intimidated when they travel to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The Reds booked their spot in the last four with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto, as they attempt to win the tournament for the sixth time in club history.

Barcelona, who are also seeking their sixth continental crown, are the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy following their 4-0 triumph over Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

The Blaugrana host Klopp's side in this week's first leg, and the German insists his side needn't fear playing in front of almost 100,000 fans.

"The Camp Nou is just a stadium. It's pretty big, but it's no temple of football," Klopp told DAZN.

"It had to arrive at some point. You see the other teams who have a bad time when they play there and now we will experience it. Although of course we hope to play well.

"If you play against Barcelona, you are certainly not favourites. This is a fantastic game for all football supporters."

After Wednesday's meeting with the Catalans, Liverpool travel to Newcastle to continue their Premier League title tilt on Saturday.

