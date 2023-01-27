‘Jurgen Klopp loves the talk’: Liverpool No.2 Pep Lijnders opens up on the dressing room dynamic at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, and, in that time, he has led the club to a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, and multiple other honours and final appearances along the way.

Pep Lijnders has worked as Klopp's assistant manager ever since the German took charge of the club over seven years ago - aside from a brief six-month hiatus in 2018 when he accepted the NEC manager's job in the Netherlands.

During that period the club has enjoyed the most success it's had in over 30 years, and Lijnders explains how the dressing room dynamic has helped to facilitate that.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Lijnders says Klopp's door is always open for a chat, with conversations between individuals around the club wholeheartedly encouraged.

"It’s like a family, a relationship full of trust and commitment to each other," Lijnders says. "I think it’s clear that before players go to the manager, they will have already spoken to me several times.

"However, Jurgen loves the talk and the clearness, to help drive the performance and the development of each individual. He genuinely thrives on this, helping people to blossom. He throws confidence at you!

"Fans feel this – that staff and players are one at Liverpool. It’s the Holy Trinity: supporters, club management and players having this common plan and this common ambition."

Watching Klopp operate at first-hand will certainly stand Lijnders in good stead for when he takes the proper plunge into management, with the 39-year-old still harbouring ambitions to return to the hot seat one day.

He clarified to FFT that he won't work as an assistant for anyone other than Klopp, though.

"I will assist Jurgen and Jurgen only," Lijnders says. "After this project I will be my own manager. When our contract finishes, I will sit down with my agent and see what’s available. For now, my focus is on attacking each game in front of us."