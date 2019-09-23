Justin set for delayed Luton farewell

Leicester full-back James Justin is looking forward to a return to Luton and the chance to finally say goodbye to some old faces.

The 21-year-old left Kenilworth Road for Leicester over the summer, signing a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

Right-back James was a crucial part of Luton’s League One-winning side last season and is hoping he will get the chance to make his Foxes debut on familiar ground when Leicester travel south for the Carabao Cup third round.

Justin told LCFC TV: “I’m buzzing for it. When the draw come out we’d just finished the penalty shoot-out up in Newcastle. It’s just nice to see a lot of old faces and hopefully I can get on the pitch and show what I can do.

“Every week when I come in I’ve got the notifications (from Luton’s matches) on my phone still just making sure I still know what’s happening and never forgetting where I’ve come from. They’ve done all right and I’ll expect them to do even better in the coming weeks.”

Despite the Hatters’ indifferent start to the season that sees them lying 21st in the Sky Bet Championship, James is expecting a tough examination from Graeme Jones’ side.

He said: “They’ve got pace to burn on the wings. I think they’ve changed their formation this year slightly but they still play the same philosophy – play out from the back and they don’t really like to try and play long. They’ll be a hard team.”

Switching to Leicester in June deprived Justin the opportunity to bid farewell to his former team-mates and supporters and he is relishing the chance to finally get to do so.

He added: “It’ll be emotional for me because at the end of last season I didn’t really get the chance to say goodbye to the fans and to my team-mates so it’ll be really nice to see some old faces and catch up with them.

“We want to get as far in the cups as we can. It’s a great thing to be involved and have as many matches as we can to get a lot of people involved.”