Juve boss Conte excited by Roma challenge

Juventus currently sit five points behind the league leaders after the opening 10 matches of the season, which have seen Roma take victory in every one.

The defending champions romped to the title last season, and Conte feels the presence of Roma and Napoli at the top of the table will push them on to better things.

"With regards to Roma, this team has put in some extraordinary performances, because it isn't easy to win 10 consecutive matches," he said. "We can only congratulate them.

"Their progress so far should represent another incentive for us because this year we're not top of the table; we have to chase another team and this situation should increase our determination, even if we know that this year is going to be particularly difficult.

"I've been saying this since the start of the season, and I believe the facts are confirming my thoughts."

Conte's side face Parma on Saturday and the coach expects Antonio Cassano to be a threat for their opponents.

The former Milan, Inter and Real Madrid attacker has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Parma this season, and he has a good record against Juventus, having scored seven times in 20 matches.

"Cassano is a great player and he has been putting in some incredible performances for Parma in the hope of making it back into the national team," he added.

"He will be the most dangerous player in tomorrow's match, but there are also other dangers represented by Amauri, (Jonathan) Biabiany, (Marco) Parolo and many others.

"Therefore we have to be extremely careful."