Juve move a dream for Dybala

Juventus recruit Paulo Dybala believes joining the Serie A champions will be a significant move in his career following his official unveiling in Turin.

The 21-year-old Argentine will wear the number 21 shirt previously worn by Zinedine Zidane and more recently Andrea Pirlo.

He expressed his excitement at joining the Italian champions and hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of the club greats.

"The day I heard Juventus were interested in me my mind was made up," Dybala told a news conference.

"I said straight away that I wanted to join this club for lots of reasons.

"It's an amazing thing being here with the shirt I dreamed of wearing for so long."

Dybala starred for fellow Serie A side Palermo during the 2014-15 season, scoring 13 league goals to trigger a race between top European clubs for his services.

Juventus eventuated victorious and signed Dybala on a five-year contract after agreeing a €32million fee with Palermo.

Dybala believes the first team competition will be the perfect motivation to grow as a player and a person.

"You can never ease off," he said.

"I’ve been here a couple of days and it’s a big change for me.

"I hope I’m able to develop into a top player here."