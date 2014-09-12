Juve must pay up for Zaza, saya Sassuolo president

The 23-year-old striker shot to prominence when he found the back of the net in his first competitive appearance for Italy to open the scoring in a 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifier against Norway on Tuesday.

Zaza joined Sassuolo from Juve in a co-ownership deal in 2013 before signing outright terms earlier this year, but the Serie A champions reportedly have the option of re-signing him next year or in 2016.

Sassuolo supremo Squinzi has not ruled out selling Zaza, but warned Juve they will have to splash the cash in order to take the frontman back to Turin.

"Will Zaza go to Juventus? If the Bianconeri want him, in January they can get their wallets out and buy him," he told the Ansa news agency.

"For the moment I just hope he puts two goals past Inter this weekend."

Zaza also scored in Sassuolo's 1-1 Serie A clash with Cagliari on the opening day of the season.